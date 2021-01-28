Three UK Selects MATRIXX Software and Salesforce Communications Cloud to Support New Digital Pre-Pay Service

MATRIXX Go DigitalTM provides industry-leading BSS supported by Salesforce technology to help reduce time to market and deliver a seamless omnichannel experience for customers

MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced that Three UK’s new Pay As You Go offering is powered by the Go Digital™solution, which combines MATRIXX Digital Commerce with Salesforce Communications Cloud and other technologies tailored for mobile providers. Pay As You Go is an omnichannel pre-pay offering built from scratch with transformative technology to power a reinvented customer experience.

The new Pay As You Go service was launched on Three’s new cloud-based IT infrastructure, as part of the operator’s goal of delivering better connectivity, every day for every customer. Designed with a customer-centric approach, the new service leverages MATRIXX Digital Commerce to provide real-time usage tracking, enhanced personalization and full customer control over their experience through a new full-featured mobile app. Delivering a right time, right place, omnichannel experience, Three’s website, call center and retail interactions leverage Salesforce Communications Cloud, Service Cloud and Experience Cloud applications to provide customers with an efficient experience across all channels.

“At Three, our mission is to provide a better-connected life for our customers. Our new Pay As You Go offering is the first launch on our new IT systems which will allow us to deliver better service through a fully digital experience. We selected Go Digital™ from MATRIXX — and integrated it with Salesforce — because they present technologies capable of providing our customers with the truly digital offering they deserve.” – Susan Buttsworth, Chief Operating Officer, Three UK

As part of its digital transformation efforts, Three UK deployed the Go Digital™ solution, using technologies from MATRIXX and Salesforce, which provides cloud native customer engagement and BSS applications purpose-built for the needs of digital service providers. Go Digital™ is a market solution providing omnichannel engagement and monetization capabilities to match Three UK’s customer-centric vision.

“As the digital revolution continues, mobile operators need flexible, cost-effective, scalable solutions that improve their existing capabilities while building for the future of 5G devices. Three UK has a strong, customer-first vision designed to enable an enhanced customer experience. We are proud to collaborate with Salesforce to help Three UK succeed as a digital disrupter.” – Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software

“We’re excited and honored to be part of the solution supporting Three UK’s digital transformation program, along with MATRIXX. Three UK’s successful launch showcases the power of Go Digital™ and how it can be a game changer for digital disrupters.” – Dan Ford, SVP & General Manager, Communications & Media Industries, Salesforce

For more information about Go Digital™, visit: https://www.matrixx.com/go-digital-matrixx-vlocity/

Salesforce, Communications Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc. For more information about Salesforce, visit www.salesforce.com.

About Three UK

Three launched in 2003 as the UK’s first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 9.5 million customers.

An average Three customer uses 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average and Three’s network today covers 99% of the UK population.

Three launched 5G in August 2019 and also has the UK’s leading 5G spectrum holdings with more than the rest of the industry combined. Three is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard for full 5G services.

Three is the official shirt sponsor of Chelsea FC men’s and women’s teams.

Three was voted the Best Network for Data at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, as well as Best Network for Roaming by uSwitch, and the Best High Street Retailer at the Mobile Industry Awards.

Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and our 311 retail stores.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005042/en/