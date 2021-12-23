Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Three bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine

12/23/2021 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rescue operation after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar

(Reuters) - Myanmar rescuers found two more bodies at a jade mine on Thursday after an official conceded there was little hope of finding survivors among scores of people buried by an avalanche of dirt and rubble while searching for fragments of the gems.

Many were swept into a lake below by the landslide of mining waste, prompting a desperate search by volunteers and workers in hard hats aboard rubber boats.

Two more bodies were found on Thursday morning taking the confirmed death toll at the mine in the Hpakant area to three, Pyae Nyein, captain of Hpakant Township's fire department, said.

"We are continuing the search. So far no one has survived," Pyae Nyein told Reuters. Earlier, he said that around 50 people still unaccounted for had likely also died.

Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group involved in the rescue operation, estimated the number missing at around 80, while the Myanmar Now news portal cited sources as saying as many as 100 may be buried under mining waste.

"In incidents like this, bodies usually only turn up four to seven days later," Myanmar Now cited Min Naing of the Thingaha group, another volunteer body, as saying.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in Hpakant, the centre of Myanmar's secretive jade industry which draws poor workers from across Myanmar in search of gems mostly for export to China.

In a landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people were killed and in July last year more than 170 people died in one of the worst disasters in Hpakant after mining waste also collapsed into a lake.

Economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn more migrants to the jade mines even as conflict has flared since Myanmar's military seized power in a coup in February.

The ousted government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed and that the coup has likely made the situation worse.

Myanmar produces 90% of the world's jade. Most comes from Hpakant, where rights groups say mining firms with links to military elites and ethnic armed groups make billions of dollars a year.

"The military coup has torpedoed hopes for urgently-needed reforms for Myanmar's jade sector," Hanna Hindstrom, senior campaigner at advocacy group Global Witness, which has investigated the jade industry, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.19% 1806.636 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.01% 1052.3407 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
SILVER 0.27% 22.838 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aChina's Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study
RE
05:21aIntesa sanpaolo - given progress with construction of cruise ship to date, fincantieri expects to use loan partially by end of 2021
RE
05:20aIntesa sanpaolo - financing revenues are intended to cover financial requirements of construction of a cruise ship with delivery expected in 2023
RE
05:19aIntesa sanpaolo spa - intesa sanpolo, cdp and fincantieri sign a up to 300 million euro sustainability linked loan
RE
05:15aThailand seizes $30 million of crystal meth hidden in boxing punch bags
RE
05:15aThree bodies found, but scores buried by landslide at Myanmar jade mine
RE
05:11aTexas Sheriff Says No Fatalities Have Been Reported After Exxon Fire Incident - Tweet
RE
05:11aTexas sheriff says no fatalities have been reported after exxon fire incident
RE
05:11aIndia's Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting Omicron variant
RE
05:07aTurkey seeks relief with FX swap deal by year-end -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
5Tencent to Cut Stake in JD.com

HOT NEWS