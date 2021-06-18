Three-day COVID travel ban comes into force around Lisbon region

LISBON, June 18 (Reuters) - As a three-day coronavirus
travel ban came into force around Lisbon on Friday afternoon,
drivers stopped by police asking them their reason for
travelling said they felt concerned about the worrying rise in
infections.
People living in the 18 municipalities of Lisbon's
metropolitan area will be banned from leaving from 3 p.m. on
Friday until 6 a.m on Monday. Those living outside the area will
not be allowed in.
Portugal, population 10 million, posted over 1,000 new
COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Friday and the
number of daily infections are back to late February levels,
when the country was still under lockdown.
Most new cases were reported in the Lisbon area.
A lockdown was imposed in January to tackle what was then
world's worst coronavirus surge but most restrictions have since
been lifted. The jump in infections comes less than a month
after Portugal opened to visitors from the EU and Britain.
On highways around the Lisbon region, police stopped drivers
and asked them why they were travelling. Most had a valid
reason, including work. But some of the drivers were not
impressed with the new rule.
"It doesn't make sense for this measure to only be in place
during the weekend - the virus circulates all week," said
43-year-old Sergio Ribeiro after the police gave him the green
light to continue his journey.
Antonio Alfaiate, who was also stopped by police as he made
his way out of Lisbon, has already been vaccinated against
COVID-19 but the recent spike in infections has scared the
69-year-old.
"The situation is complicated and we need rules because if
we don't the virus will spread again and we will be worse off
than we were in the past," a visibly worried Alfaiate said.
Portugal's health system was on the verge of collapsing
earlier this year and some hospitals in the city are already
gearing up to treat more patients if needed. The number of
people in hospital has slightly increased in recent days.
The head of Portugal's Bar Association, Luis Menezes Leitao,
said the measure to confine people to Lisbon's area over the
weekend was unconstitutional because the country is no longer
under a strict lockdown.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)