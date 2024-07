MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three civilians were killed and several others wounded when Ukrainian shells hit a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

Gladkov said one man had died of his wounds in the village of Nikolskoye and two more in a nearby hospital.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Timothy Heritage)