Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Three dead in Philippines university shooting

07/24/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOT: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer, is in custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told reporters.

Rose Furigay, former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila Unversity, Medina said.

The suspect, who had no relative at the graduation, was also a native of Lamitan in Basilan island province, a stronghold of extremist group Abu Sayyaf.

The two other casualties were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said.

Ateneo cancelled the graduation ceremony because of the shooting incident.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aThousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows quickly
RE
11:15aU.S. economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says
RE
10:45aU.S. Capitol attack probe to push forward with new witnesses, Cheney says
RE
10:38aSri Lanka's new president says non-violent protests can continue after crackdown
RE
10:36aVolcano erupts on western Japanese island of Kyushu, no reports of damage
RE
10:24aLavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit
RE
10:05aThree dead in Philippines university shooting
RE
09:53aIsraeli forces kill Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
RE
09:51aALGERIA'S SONATRACH : Spain working to fix problem in Medgaz pipeline - state media
RE
09:39aBiden's health improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
2Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports
3China plans three-tier data strategy to avoid U.S delistings - FT
4ALGERIA'S SONATRACH: MALFUNCTION IN MEDGAZ PIPELINE SUPPLYING SP…
5German automotive supplier Schaeffler to buy Ewellix for $594 million

HOT NEWS