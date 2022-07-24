Three dead in Philippines university shooting

The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer, is in custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told reporters.

Rose Furigay, former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila Unversity, Medina said.

The suspect, who had no relative at the graduation, was also a native of Lamitan in Basilan island province, a stronghold of extremist group Abu Sayyaf.

The two other casualties were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said.

Ateneo cancelled the graduation ceremony because of the shooting incident.