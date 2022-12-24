Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Three emergency services workers killed while demining Ukraine's Kherson

12/24/2022 | 09:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Three Ukrainian emergency services workers were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded while they were demining parts of the Kherson region, said the emergency service of another region, in which they served.

"All three selflessly served in the emergency and rescue squad of the Special Purpose Unit of the State Department of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region and performed the task of demining territories liberated from the enemy in the Kherson region," the Zhytomyr emergency service said on its Facebook page.

The Zhytomyr region is west of Kyiv, in northern Ukraine.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine 10 months ago, controls most but not all of Kherson region. By mid-November, Ukrainian forces retook Kherson city - the region's administrative centre - and a number of settlements in the region.

Explosive experts have worked there since, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces had heavily mined buildings and objects. They have also done so in many other areas that Ukraine has been able to retake.

The U.S. State Department estimated in early December that some 160,000 square kilometres (62,000 square miles) of Ukrainian land needed to be checked for explosives hazards. That is nearly half the size of Germany's land area.

"We expect this to be one of the largest landmine and unexploded ordinance challenges since World War Two," the State Department said in a briefing posted on its website.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said a Russian strike had killed at least 10 people in the Kherson City, while Moscow blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.79% 118.04 Delayed Quote.-65.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.49% 68 Delayed Quote.-10.59%
Latest news "Economy"
01:52aMainland China reports no new COVID deaths on Dec 24 -China CDC
RE
12/24China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
RE
12/24Three emergency services workers killed while demining Ukraine's Kherson
RE
12/24Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
RE
12/24China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures
RE
12/24China's national health commission: from dec 25 it will no long…
RE
12/24Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
RE
12/24Ghana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
RE
12/24Ghana further extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline to Jan. 16
RE
12/24Ghana finance ministry: domestic debt exchange deadline further…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
2China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
3Three emergency services workers killed while demining Ukraine's Kherso..
4Samsung Electronics : and Galaxy Community Generate Over USD 10M to Dat..
5ECB's Schnabel sees little risk of overreacting to inflation

HOT NEWS