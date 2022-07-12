Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Three men charged over stolen lyrics for Eagles' 'Hotel California'

07/12/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Don Henley (R) and Glenn Frey of the legendary rock band The Eagles perform to a sold out crowd at t..

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three men have been criminally charged in Manhattan with possessing about 100 pages stolen from the singer Don Henley of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles' blockbuster 1976 album "Hotel California."

Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski were accused on Tuesday of trying to sell the materials, worth more than $1 million, and lying to auction houses, prospective buyers and law enforcement about how they obtained them.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the materials include lyrics to the songs "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid In Town," with many of the lyrics recovered through warrants.

Horowitz, 66, of Manhattan; Inciardi, 58, of Brooklyn, and Kosinski, 59, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and criminal possession charges, and Horowitz to hindering prosecution.

The defendants' lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said a prospective Eagles biographer had stolen the materials in the late 1970s, and sold them to Horowitz, a rare books dealer, in 2005.

Horowitz then allegedly sold the materials to Inciardi and Kosinski, who in turn tried selling them at Christie's and Sotheby's or coercing Henley into buying them back.

The indictment contains dozens of emails about the defendants' alleged 7-1/2-year scheme, including Horowitz's suggestion that he pretend Eagles singer Glenn Frey had given him the stolen lyrics.

Frey "is dead and identifying him as (the) source would make this go away once and for all," Horowitz allegedly wrote in February 2017, 13 months after Frey's death.

In a statement, Eagles manager Irving Azoff said no one has a right to profit from "the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history. ... We look forward to the return of Don's property."

The song "Hotel California" is known for abstract lyrics that Henley has said describe American excess, and a long guitar outro from Don Felder and Joe Walsh. It won the 1977 Grammy award for record of the year.

In 2014, Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" fetched a record $2 million at Sotheby's.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pAmgen's Lumakras/immunotherapy combo data held for August lung cancer meeting
RE
05:48pFORMER OATH KEEPER : 'Lucky more bloodshed did not happen'
RE
05:46pUkraine says ships pass through Danube rivermouth, sparking hopes on grain exports
RE
05:46pUNSENT TRUMP TWEET READ : 'March to the Capitol' -Jan 6 hearing
RE
05:42pDogecoin Lost 5.04% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEthereum Lost 7.97% to $1046.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBitcoin Lost 4.72% to $19433.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 0.41% to 136.87 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.03% to $1.1889 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.04% to $1.0039 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
4Three Value stocks to watch out
5Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..

HOT NEWS