'Three-peat' La Nina outlook perpetuates W. Hemisphere crop worries -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept 8 (Reuters) - Production of commodity
crops in parts of North and South America run drought risks
whenever La Nina is present, which according to forecasts will
be the case this year for a third consecutive season.
That kind of “three-peat” is uncommon for La Nina,
characterized by cooler surface waters in the equatorial Pacific
Ocean. This will keep the market on alert, particularly since
recent harvests have fallen victim to dryness.
The probability that La Nina sticks around into early 2023
has been increasing. U.S. climate forecasters on Thursday put
the chances of La Nina during October-December at 89%, up from
79% last month and 66% in July.
La Nina’s longevity remains in question with 54% chances in
January-March 2023 versus 45% odds predicted back in July, but
the latest outlook still supports the “three-peat.”
TRIPLE THREAT
La Nina and its warm phase cousin El Nino typically reach
peak strength in Northern Hemispheric winter, so a La Nina, El
Nino or neutral season occurs when conditions are satisfied for
most of these months.
La Nina most recently arrived in mid-2020 and has been
relatively strong since late 2021. If it stays through early
2023, this latest episode will be the third official La Nina
“three-peat” in more than half a century.
The other two instances lasted from 1973 to 1976, and then
from 1998 to 2001. There have been no quadruple La Nina years,
but neutral-negative conditions lasted throughout 2001.
Both prior triple cases immediately followed very strong El
Nino episodes, but the 2019-20 season featured neutral-positive,
nearly El Nino conditions.
In the case of U.S. crops, the 1973-1976 La Nina stretch
featured the horrible corn harvest of 1974 followed by
disappointing crops the next two years. The 1999 through 2001
harvests were not notable but not necessarily good, either.
Argentina’s corn and soy harvests were also modest from 1999
to 2001. Brazil’s soy crops were successful during this period,
but the second corn harvest in 2000 was terrible.
The connections to past triple La Nina crops are mostly for
interest, though it is noteworthy that neither Argentine nor
U.S. harvests have been amazing during those stretches.
MORE MISSES
A fading La Nina to start 2023 could be favorable in
Argentina, where soybean yields highly depend on rains in
February and March.
Argentina’s latest two harvests were both cut short by
drought, and Brazil’s year-ago soybean yields were among the
worst ever on the same account. Crops in the southern U.S.
Plains, which also trends dry during La Nina, disappointed this
year.
Southern Brazil’s recent crop losses were catastrophic,
though the latest soil moisture readings are decent ahead of
this year’s planting, which will ramp up next month.
However, Argentina’s grain belt remains dry, and the
seasonal forecast continues leaning that way. Argentine soybean
planting escalates in November, and farmers sow corn between
September and January.
U.S. winter wheat planting for the 2023 harvest recently
began in very dry conditions. Drought covers 96% of lead
producer Kansas compared with 31% a year ago and 38% two years
ago, all three years under La Nina’s watch.
It is important to remember that not all La Nina harvests in
these susceptible regions end poorly. Some have actually been
highly successful, but La Nina always heightens the risk for
losses.
HURRICANE VOID
La Nina is often associated with an active Atlantic
hurricane season, but so far it has been among the quietest in
decades. That has eased supply concerns in the oil market as
hurricane-vulnerable U.S. Gulf production has avoided weather
disruptions.
Persistent dry air masses off the western coast of Africa,
where Atlantic hurricanes first develop, have interrupted the
normally favorable atmospheric conditions provided by La Nina.
Saturday marks the historical peak of Atlantic hurricane
activity, but the storm threat may not necessarily fizzle from
here as the oceans remain supportively warm. The season
officially ends on Nov. 30, and it is not uncommon to observe
strong storms from now until then.
That could disturb both oil production and U.S. Gulf grain
exports, the latter of which were highly limited last September
following a late August hurricane that damaged terminals.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed are
her own.
