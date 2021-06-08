Three-quarters of Dutch concerned about impact of climate change

More than 3.6 thousand inhabitants of the Netherlands aged 18 and over were questioned for the Perceptions survey between February and June 2020. They were asked what they thought and what they were doing about climate change and the energy transition. The survey had been under way for several weeks when the coronavirus crisis broke out in the Netherlands. The coronavirus crisis and subsequent measures may have influenced the respondents' answers.

Six out of 10 people believe humans are the main cause of climate change

Six out of 10 adults believe that climate change is caused entirely (12 percent) or mainly (48 percent) by humans. Over one-quarter (27 percent) state that it is caused equally by humans and nature. Five percent believe nature is the main cause of climate change and 1 percent attribute climate change entirely to nature.

Entirely by humans 11.9 Mainly by humans 47.7 Equally by humans and nature 26.8 Mainly by nature 4.7 Entirely by nature 1.0 Don't know the cause 1.9 No answer 0.3 Don't believe in climate change or don't know 5.7

Large majority want more green energy

Almost half of Dutch people aged 18 and over want to see less use of petroleum and natural gas; around 1 in 10 want the Netherlands to stop using these fossil fuels completely. A large majority are in favour of green energy. Eighty-three percent want greater use of solar energy and 73 percent want greater use of wind energy. Many Dutch people also consider hydro power and geothermal heat to be a sustainable alternative. Opinions on the use of nuclear energy and biomass are divided.

Petroleum 1.3 15.7 48.4 13.1 18.3 3.2 Coal 1.3 6.3 32.5 43.7 14.1 2.2 Natural gas 6.5 24.8 48.4 8.6 10.5 1.1 Wind energy 72.5 14.4 4.9 1.7 5.7 0.9 Solar energy 83.0 9.0 1.3 1.0 5.0 0.7 Geothermal heat 56.3 10.8 4.0 2.6 17.7 8.5 Hydropower 67.9 10.5 1.4 1.3 14.6 4.3 Nuclear energy 25.0 12.4 17.8 25.4 16.4 2.9 Biomass 23.0 15.1 15.1 13.4 24.6 8.7

Most Dutch people in favour of wind turbines, but not in their 'backyard'

A large proportion of the population, 71 percent, support the construction of new wind turbines in the Netherlands. The Dutch are less enthusiastic, however, about having wind turbines in their own area: Twenty-one percent are in favour and 31 percent are against. Forty-three percent say it depends. The location of the wind turbines is the most frequently cited factor: they must not be too close to their home. Most Dutch people therefore prefer to have no wind turbines near their home.

Fifty-three percent of Dutch people are positive about energy transition

Over half of the population believe it is positive or very positive that the government wants to make the Netherlands free of natural gas by switching to sustainable energy sources. The most frequently cited reason is that natural gas contributes to CO2 emissions (and hence climate change). Another frequently cited reason is that the extraction of natural gas leads to subsoil shifts and subsidence, as in the earthquakes in Groningen. Another reason given for discontinuing the use of natural gas is that it will eventually run out.