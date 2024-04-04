Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the rescue workers were killed after they had arrived at the scene of the attack and a new strike occurred.
He said a total of four strikes had hit the city and the top floors of one apartment building had been damaged.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one strike had triggered a fire. Part of another building had collapsed.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the accounts.
Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks.
Last week, Russian forces used an aerial bomb on the city, killing one person. A missile attack on an industrial area earlier in the month killed five people.
