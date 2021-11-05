ThrivePass Vaccine Verification Solution Set to Launch

ThrivePass is set to launch an all-digital vaccine verification platform. The solution is being developed in-house.

The platform comes after the Biden Administration’s announcement for employers to require COVID-19 vaccination and testing for employees. The official legislation was released on Thursday, November 4, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as an Emergency Temporary Standard. The regulation states that proof of vaccination or weekly test results will be required for companies with 100 employees or more and will affect roughly 80 million Americans.

The solution will provide employers with an easy-to-use, HIPAA compliant platform where employees can provide the status of their vaccination and/or testing results and receive verification.

Employers have access to an admin dashboard to track employee verification status and monitor real-time data. Each submission is reviewed and approved by the ThrivePass customer experience team, relieving HR teams of administering the program internally.

The platform can account for providing proof of vaccination, submitting weekly test results, or receiving a medical or religious exemption. Because the platform can integrate different submission types, employers will have more options for their team. ThrivePass CEO Andreas Deptolla is looking forward to accommodating various workforce groups.

“Once the new mandate was communicated, many of our clients and channel partners reached out to us. We decided to build this solution in-house to provide a seamless experience with our other offerings. I am really proud to see what the team was able to create in such a short amount of time,” Deptolla said.

The company is excited for the unique opportunity to develop and build a solution. Manager of Lifestyle and Tuition Services Jessica Ozanich said that incorporating the new platform into the ThrivePass benefits suite allows the company to expand on its vision and raise the bar.

“We wanted to provide a solution that is holistic and fits within the vision to allow employees to thrive through exceptional service and innovative benefits technology,” Ozanich said. “Our single-source solution is easy to implement and maintain and will provide a simple workflow for employees to follow.”

The company has hosted several webinars to gauge employer interest, answer questions, and improve the platform overall. Positioning itself as a thought leader in the benefits space, ThrivePass is ensuring it meets the needs of clients and broker partners.

The team is closely monitoring changes in legislation and will use those revisions as opportunities to make necessary updates.

ThrivePass is an innovative technology company dedicated to improving the world of employee benefits. Founded in 2014, they work with clients worldwide to provide a holistic benefits suite that supports employee well-being throughout the employment lifecycle. Their offerings include lifestyle accounts, tuition reimbursement, COBRA, HSA, FSA, HRA, and commuter benefits.

