Through the mailbox slot: Japanese theatre offers new viewing experience

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The lights dim, as at the start
of any theatre performance, and the audience leans forward to
look through a letter-box slot or peephole in the door in front
of them as the performers break out into dance.
Japanese dance company Moonlight Mobile Theater has come up
with a novel way of bringing people back to their avant-garde
performances while maintaining social distancing.
Audience members sit on stools in separated cubicles
surrounding the stage, each with its own door and letter-drop
slots through which they can watch the dancers.
"We intentionally created small holes and slots resembling
mailbox slots," said Nobuyoshi Asai, the theatre's artistic
director and choreographer, explaining how limiting the scope of
viewing allows the audience to become more absorbed in the
performance.
The theatre company began this peephole viewing in December
after cancelling most of its shows last year because of the
pandemic. Since December, all 12 of the peephole performances
have sold out.
Though this response has been encouraging, only 30 people
are allowed in the audience at each show. This does not cover
the cost of the performance, including additional safety
measures such as disinfecting the venue. Government subsidies
barely help the company make ends meet.
While acknowledging the difficulties, Asai is steadfast in
the advantages of this idea.
"If we don't do it, artists will lose opportunities to dance
and act," he said. "We want to propose this as a model to bring
audiences back to theatres."
(Reporting by Hideto Sakai and Akiko Okamoto
Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Karishma Singh and
Gerry Doyle)