Thryv Holdings, Inc. to Commence Trading on Nasdaq October 1, 2020

09/24/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Dallas, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv”) announced today that it expects the trading of shares of its common stock to commence on Thursday, October 1, 2020 on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "THRY." Thryv recently filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission that was declared effective yesterday, September 23, 2020.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Thryv Holdings, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 2200 West Airfield Drive P.O. Box 619810 DFW Airport, Texas 75261, or by email at investorrelations@thryv.com

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contacts:  

KJ Christopher  

Thryv, Inc.  

972.453.7068  

kj.christopher@thryv.com  

 

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.  

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com   

 

 

 

 

###

© GlobeNewswire 2020
