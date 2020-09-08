Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thryv, Inc. announces Connect20 Small Business Conference keynote speaker Vice TV “No Mercy/No Malice” star and best-selling author Scott Galloway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Dallas, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced a keynote speaker of its second annual Small Business Conference—Connect20—to be held virtually November 10 and 11. 

Thryv welcomes Vice TV “NO MERCY, NO MALICE” star, NYU Stern School of Business Professor and best-selling author Scott Galloway to serve as its Welcome Keynote Speaker. 

Scott is the Founder of L2 and a Clinical Professor at the NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing. In 2012, Professor Galloway was named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” by Poets & Quants. He is also the founder of Red Envelope and Prophet Brand Strategy. Scott was elected to the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow and has served on the boards of directors of Eddie Bauer (Nasdaq: EBHI), The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Gateway Computer and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Scott co-hosts the Pivot podcast with Kara Swisher. He is also the author of national bestsellers “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.” 

In addition, Scott recently launched “NO MERCY, NO MALICE” on VICE TV, a weekly show that dives into what is happening in the business world and the players and decision makers who drive today’s economy. 

You don’t want to miss hearing Scott share his unfiltered insights on the current business environment! 

Save your seat for Connect20 before space runs out! 

 

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects. 

Attendees will:

  • Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy
  • Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners
  • Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.
  • Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council 

The conference will also feature successful business leaders, industry pioneers, technology gurus and entrepreneurs.

 

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons. 

Thryv supports small businesses with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software. 

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

###

Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
972.453.3012
paige.blankenship@thryv.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pPCB BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pJPMORGAN : some customers, employees misused COVID programs
AQ
05:18pCompany Profile for Via Optronics
BU
05:17pPERCEPTRON INC/MI : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments
AQ
05:16pPHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Legal Team Appointments
GL
05:15pFLAGSTAR BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pAZEK : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Partial Release of IPO Lock-Up Restriction
BU
05:15pVIA optronics Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in U.S.
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group