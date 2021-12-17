Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thubrikar Aortic Valve Announces Authorization to Initiate Patient Implants Toward CE Mark Approval of Optimum TAV™, and Development of Its Novel Precision 2™ Delivery Catheter

12/17/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc., announced today that it received approval from a Competent Authority in Poland to conduct initial patient implants with its Optimum Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) system™. The Company will sponsor this CE Mark-enabling pilot study on patients with severe Aortic Stenosis and begin to implant the first five patients in early 2022.

Optimum TAV™ is the shortest profile valve among self-expanding TAVs, and its short profile facilitates coronary access. The Company has designed a 2nd-generation delivery catheter - the Precision 2™ Catheter - making Optimum TAV repositionable, recapturable, and retrievable during the TAVI procedure. Optimum TAV’s short frame reorients as it is deployed in the diseased valve which results in axial alignment of the valve. The Precision 2™ Catheter, with its repositionability, provides good control during valve deployment and axial alignment.

Additionally, the Optimum TAV demonstrated the equivalent of over 24 years’ durability in bench testing, and showed less calcification than even surgical valves in extended animal implants. With the next-generation delivery catheter and enhanced valve durability, the Optimum TAVI system will be the system of choice for aortic valve replacement, particularly for younger patients. The first patient implanted with Optimum TAV continues to do well at three years.

Dr. Mano Thubrikar, inventor of the Optimum TAV and the Company’s Founder and President, stated, “We are thankful to our Engineers and Medical Advisors for this progress. Durability remains the key issue in TAVI - younger patients still require open-heart surgery because no approved TAVs have demonstrated the durability of surgical valves. We designed the Optimum TAV after the natural aortic valve because we discovered that it has the optimal geometry for efficient performance and durability. We also ensured that Optimum TAV’s leaflets do not contain suture holes. As a result, Optimum TAV has unparalleled durability and will greatly benefit patients.”

Dr. Susheel Kodali, Director of the Structural Heart & Valve Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, and Dr. Mathew Williams, Director of the Heart Valve Center at NYU Langone Health in the U.S., have been important advisors for the Company and have helped inspire the changes to the delivery catheter. They will continue to support the Company in its clinical trials.

Dr. Kodali is a recognized authority on percutaneous heart valves and his center was the lead investigational site for several of the large clinical trials that led to the approval of TAVI in the U.S. He has been an investigator for such clinical trials since 2007.

Dr. Williams is a widely recognized pioneer in transcatheter valve replacement and has conducted nearly 4,000 such procedures. He was the Lead Principal Investigator in the premarketing trials of self-expanding TAVs.

About Thubrikar Aortic Valve and Its Optimum TAVI System™

Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc. is a privately held medical device company based in Norristown, PA, that has developed a next-generation transcatheter aortic valve, the Optimum TAV, and delivery catheter, collectively called the “Optimum TAVI System.” Optimum TAV was designed after the natural aortic valve using 30 years of research by the Company’s Founder, Dr. Mano Thubrikar. He served as Director of Surgical Research at the University of Virginia, Director of Biomedical Engineering at the Heineman Medical Research Foundation in Charlotte, Distinguished Research Scientist at Edwards Lifesciences, and Director of Biomedical Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He is the author of “The Aortic Valve,” a leading textbook covering the fundamentals of valve structure and function. For more information, please visit: www.tavi.us.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aANTEX is conducting a limited trial of connecting digital assets VNDT to the real world via the NganLuong.vn payment gateway
GL
10:26aWall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
RE
10:20aDelta spotlights strengthened competitive advantages and brand momentum; Airline announces three-year financial targets and outlook, details customer-centric approach at Capital Markets Day as it presents strategic priorities to lead through and beyond the recovery.
AQ
10:20aTHE RETURN OF A LEGEND : Emerging from an Extensive Renovation, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Reopened on December 15
AQ
10:20aStar alliance named world's leading airline alliance
AQ
10:20aNEW GINGER HOTEL BEING CONSTRUCTED BY ALL-WOMAN TEAM AT SANTACRUZ, MUMBAI; ~ IHCL and Tata Projects collaborate for this marquee 371-room Ginger hotel; Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Mr Vinayak Deshpande, MD - Tata Projects with the all-woman project execution team at Ginger Hotel site in Santacruz, Mumbai
AQ
10:20aPASCO to distribute Pleiades Neo satellite imagery
AQ
10:20aFrontier Airlines Launches 3 New Tampa Routes with Fares Starting at $49*; Nonstop Flights to Bloomington, Columbus and Green Bay Begin This Week
AQ
10:20aChoice hotels and concord hospitality introduce hospitality management training program for students attending historically black colleges and universities
AQ
10:20aSUMMER OF FIRSTS : ROYAL CARIBBEAN ALL IN ON 2023 SEASONAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES; Wonder of the Seas Debuts First U.S. Summer, Harmony of the Seas calls Miami home and Allure of the Seas Marks a Full Season at Royal Caribbean's New Terminal in Texas
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
2Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
3The latest from London: Back to reality
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS