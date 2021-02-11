Log in
Thumbtack : Launches Instant Book to Make Hiring Pros Even Easier

02/11/2021 | 11:03am EST
New Capabilities Bring “Book Now” E-commerce Experience to Homeowners Nationwide

Thumbtack, a leading local services marketplace, today launched Instant Book giving homeowners speedier options to hire local service professionals while helping to drive more business to home service professionals across the country.

“Our ambition has always been to help our pros and customers get more done. Instant Book is the latest step in that journey,” said Marco Zappacosta, co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack. “Consumers expect their experiences in e-commerce to translate to the service world. With Instant Book, we are delivering instant resolutions for home projects, repairs, and upgrades for the first time.”

In limited testing of new Instant Book capabilities conducted late last year, Thumbtack found that homeowners using Instant Book showed higher repeat and retention rates. And pros saw a dramatically improved close rate for projects while being more than twice as likely to get reviews on these new Instant Book jobs.

The suite of Instant Book capabilities available now on Thumbtack include two different offerings for homeowners: Instant Book for Jobs and Instant Book for On-Site Estimates & Service Calls.

Instant Book for Jobs is built for less complex projects like TV mounting, house cleaning, local moving, and junk removal. Now customers can immediately book a professional through the booking request button on both the Thumbtack app and website.

  • Professionals on Thumbtack simply set their availability on their Thumbtack calendar so customers can directly book one of their free time slots, resulting in a confirmed booking.
  • With Instant Book for Jobs, customers get their estimated price and a confirmed booking with a few clicks on the app.

Instant Book for On-Site Estimates & Service Calls is designed for more involved projects that require video or on-site reviews and estimates such as HVAC installation, exterior painting, or appliance repair. For these projects, customers can instantly schedule time with a pro for an initial consultation and estimate or to diagnose and examine a problem.

  • Instant estimates & service calls get pros closer to being hired with quick, easy scheduling, and gets the customer critical information faster than ever to hire a pro and complete projects.
  • Call requests immediately give pros a customer’s phone number and suggested times to have a live discussion. The pro can call the customer right away if it’s a good time or confirm a time to call later. Customers get their questions answered over the phone, and can even get an estimate on the spot, depending on the category.

These instant experiences on Thumbtack are now featured across 70 categories including House Cleaning, TV Mounting, Junk Removal, Furniture Assembly, and Fitness Equipment Assembly within Instant Book for Jobs and Central AC Installation or Replacement, Electrical and Wiring Repair, Plumbing Pipe Repair, Appliance Repair or Maintenance, and Lighting Installation within Instant Book for On-Site Estimates & Service Calls.

To learn more about Thumbtack, visit www.thumbtack.com.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack (www.thumbtack.com) is a local services marketplace helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Our app intelligently matches customers to electricians, landscapers, photographers and more with the right expertise, availability, and pricing. Since 2008, Thumbtack has helped millions of Americans get more done and hundreds of thousands of service providers build sustainable businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thumbtack has raised more than $400 million from Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, Capital G, Javelin Venture Partners, and Tiger Global Management among others.


© Business Wire 2021
