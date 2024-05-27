STORY: :: A tornado spawned by thunderstorms

was caught on camera in Eddyville, Kentucky

:: Zachary Pike

:: May 26, 2024

:: The weekend storms killed at least 21 people

across the U.S. Southern Plains and Ozarks

As storms shifted to the northeast, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency, citing "multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes." Over 190,000 customers were without power in Kentucky, according to Poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service warned of more storms in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flood threats.

This extreme weather followed a deadly tornado in Iowa that killed four people and several twisters in Texas last week. Meanwhile, the U.S. braced for an "extraordinary" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starting June 1.