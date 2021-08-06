Thurgood Marshall College Fund Partners with National HBCUs Alumni Associations Foundation to Promote Minority Voter Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation (NHBCUAAF) have announced a new civic engagement initiative among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to increase voter engagement among underrepresented groups.

The goal of this one-year initiative is to promote a more equitable and inclusive democracy, engage students in federal, state and local elections, and help overcome the ever-changing barriers to voting. At a time when students are facing the COVID-19 pandemic, social injustice, and challenges to the American democracy, HBCUs must find new and more effective ways to educate, engage, innovate, and invest in participatory governance.

In 2020, the American Association of Colleges & Universities reported that young adults have been the least engaged members of the US electorate for more than four decades. In 2016, the political dynamic changed with students driving GOTV (Get Out the Vote) campaigns across the nation. Consequently, between 2016 and 2020, young men and women increased their participation in the presidential elections by 5-10%.

The civic engagement program will collaborate initially with a select group of HBCUs in North Carolina with the goal of mobilizing 100 students on each campus to serve as student ambassadors for the Voter Registration, Education, Mobilization and Get Out the Vote (VREM GOTV) Project. Participating schools include Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Livingstone College, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and Shaw University. Integrated programming and activities will take place at each institution, including creating and disseminating information on the importance of voting, hosting podcasts and fireside chats on voter suppression, and utilizing social media to educate, empower and encourage students to register to vote.

The American electorate is growing younger and more diverse as reported by Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. Through dedicated programming to help students deepen their electoral engagement, TMCF and NHBCUAAF are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both immediate and long-term impact with communities of color.

“We are extremely excited to join NHBCUAAF in bringing progressive voices together to promote and affirm the power of civic engagement,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Tyrone Couey, NHBCUAAF President, added, “This partnership will have an enormous impact on the lives of thousands of young men and women at HBCUs who too often face nearly insurmountable barriers to exercising their right to vote.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About the National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation

Established in 2016, the NHBCUAAF is a premier organization comprised of alumni leaders and associates from HBCUs. We are experienced professionals with the knowledge, skills and expertise to provide technical assistance to HBCUs and other institutions on a wide range of topics. We deliver our products, consultation and services with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.

NHBCUAAF is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization. For more information about NHBCUAAF, visit: www.nhbcuaa.org.

