Tianjin sees 27m cross-border e-commerce orders in 11 months

TIANJIN - The northern Chinese port city of Tianjin saw over 27 million foreign trade orders via cross-border e-commerce from January to November, with the import sector accounting for most of the orders.

The city handled more than 26.84 million declared import orders in the first 11 months of this year, up 5.91 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

The sales volume of the import orders hit 4.46 billion yuan (about $680.6 million), an increase of 4.75 percent over the same period last year.

Tianjin received 909,500 export orders during the period, with its sales volume reaching 27.99 million yuan, said the commission.

Local commerce authorities said the municipality would implement more facilitation measures and diversify customs clearance models to develop cross-border e-commerce.