Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tiaras, portraits on display for Platinum Jubilee

05/27/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Tiaras and royal portraits

are going on display

Location: London, England

Auction house Sotheby's

is marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

with a month-long program

of events, exhibits and auctions

FRANCES CHRISTIE, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SOTHEBY'S UK AND IRELAND:

''I think the amazing thing about seeing all these queens together in one room, is not only do you see a sort of brief art history lesson from Queen Elizabeth I up to Queen Elizabeth II, and how obviously artistic style has changed. But you also see the path in how a monarch's image of themselves have changed."

The tiara worn by

Princess Diana on her wedding day

is in a room full of 40 tiaras

KRISTIAN SPOFFORTH, HEAD OF LONDON JEWELLERY AT SOTHEBY'S:

''Its form and the diamonds in it are wonderful, but probably it's most famous because of its association with Princess Diana. We all know that, especially after her death, she was incredibly popular, incredibly famous and it's been a long time since it's been on exhibition - 60 years. So we're sure we're going to get lots of people coming in to see it.''

The Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I

is a key piece being shown


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:46pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 1.62% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 1.11% to $1.2632 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.60% to 127.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pTechnology Shares Climb as Investors Embrace More Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pRobinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages
RE
05:37pFinancial Shares Move Higher as EY Considers Split -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pJury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
3Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
4Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
5Analyst recommendations: Boston Scientific, Dollar General, Dollar Tree..

HOT NEWS