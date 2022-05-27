Tiaras, portraits on display for Platinum Jubilee

are going on display

Location: London, England

Auction house Sotheby's

is marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

with a month-long program

of events, exhibits and auctions

FRANCES CHRISTIE, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SOTHEBY'S UK AND IRELAND:

''I think the amazing thing about seeing all these queens together in one room, is not only do you see a sort of brief art history lesson from Queen Elizabeth I up to Queen Elizabeth II, and how obviously artistic style has changed. But you also see the path in how a monarch's image of themselves have changed."

The tiara worn by

Princess Diana on her wedding day

is in a room full of 40 tiaras

KRISTIAN SPOFFORTH, HEAD OF LONDON JEWELLERY AT SOTHEBY'S:

''Its form and the diamonds in it are wonderful, but probably it's most famous because of its association with Princess Diana. We all know that, especially after her death, she was incredibly popular, incredibly famous and it's been a long time since it's been on exhibition - 60 years. So we're sure we're going to get lots of people coming in to see it.''

The Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I

is a key piece being shown