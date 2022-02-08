Tiburon Founder Chip Roame Joins DPL Financial Partners Board

Industry titan brings decades of leadership experience and extensive industry connections to commission-free insurance platform for RIAs

DPL Financial Partners (“DPL”), the leading turnkey insurance platform for registered investment advisors (“RIAs”), announced the appointment of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and Tiburon CEO Summits Founder and Managing Partner Chip Roame to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chip to our board,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “Chip’s passion for this industry, his deep knowledge and experience helping companies grow--both as an advisor and as a board member--rounds out the expertise we’re seeking at the board level. As DPL continues to grow and lead the modernization of insurance and annuities, I know of no one better equipped to help us get where we need to go than Chip.”

Roame added, “Tiburon provides me exposure to the key trends and to the CEOs of hundreds of wealth & investment management (and WealthTech) firms. One of the most exciting trends in the wealth management market is RIAs’ broadening client-centric financial planning offerings, including their increasing usage of commission-free insurance and annuities. DPL Financial Partners is well positioned to continue to be a leader in this rapidly growing market. I am proud to contribute to the firm’s mission.”

Roame also serves as a member of the board of directors at Edelman Financial Engines, Facet Wealth, Allspring Global Investors, Lefteris Acquisition Corporation, and he also formerly served as Vice Chairman of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV).

He becomes the second independent, and fifth overall, member of DPL’s board. He joins Lau, David Smilow, and appointees from investors Eldridge and Atlas Merchant Capital LLC.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

