Tickeron : Releases AI Screener Features To Simplify Investing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, unleashes powerful new AI-driven features оn its AI Screener, providing traders with information on the strongest stocks, including how to recognize similarities, and combine them into symbiotic groups.

Existing stock screeners are notoriously complicated for new investors who are not knowledgeable in fundamental and technical analyses. Artificial intelligence allows these novice traders access to the same information as large institutional traders and gives them the ability to be a legitimate investor.

AI Screener allows retail investors to categorize and compare stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, cryptocurrencies and forex. Once the user selects filters, they are able to toggle between technical analysis (TA) and fundamental analysis (FA), fundamentals raw data, earning and dividends data, and AI predictions for a particular asset class. Having access to this level of information allows new traders to enter the market in a way that is more financially savvy.

The AI Screener presents users with thousands of proprietary backtested results calculated every day for all tickers and strategies, as well as for unique group trend analyses. Users do not need to do any additional work for backtesting and can generate customized natural language reports with a couple of clicks.

"Tickeron's AI Screener is unique in the way that it provides features which other screeners do not: proprietary FA and TA ratings, group trends and buy/sell/hold recommendations for themes and industries, and easy to understand analytical natural language reports, generated by our AI," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com

Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Contact:

Maria Kossenko

Tickeron

(650) 722-0363

mkossenko@tickeron.com

Tariq Kanu

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 109

tariq@flackable.com

SOURCE Tickeron