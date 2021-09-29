Log in
Tickeron's AI Marketplace Releases New Set of Robots for Swing Traders

09/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools,  adds a new set of AI Robots to be used by active traders.


Tickeron, Trading experts, and quants developed “AI Robots,” which are automated bots that generate buy and sell signals. Tickeron has a set of customizable neural networks to create AI Robots that specialize in particular trading algorithms. 


AI Robots are valuable tools for traders of all levels. For example, in Real-time, traders may see how the AI Robots select equities, enter, and exit in paper trades. In addition, traders can adjust their selection of tickers from the given list by editing the expected number of trades per day alongside other statistics. 


The main feature of Swing Traders is the use of trailing stops to exit positions. The goal of the Swing Trader AI Robots is to increase average profit and decrease average loss. Trailing stops are helpful for traders who want to limit losses on long positions by setting the maximum percent they are willing to lose before entering a trade. For short positions, traders set an upper limit for the stock’s price, also available in percentages. If the stock moves favorably, the trailing stop adjusts accordingly.

The Entry Points (Buy signals for long positions and Short Sell signals for Short positions) are based on Real Time Patterns (RTP) Neural Network Engine. Trade ideas are then filtered using Stochastic, TSV,  MA, and other proprietary algorithms. The Exit Points (Sell signals for long positions and Cover signals for short positions) are based on short-term breaks of trends. 


“We see the global demand for automated stock trading bots is growing. As a result,  Tickeron finds experts who contribute to creating products for our marketplace. Swing traders often buy trends, so we provide creators with the opportunity to use our neural networks to develop new swing trading robots.” said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. 


About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders and investors, and proprietary neural network developers. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. In addition, follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News. 


The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before investing. Tickeron’s investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.


HOT NEWS