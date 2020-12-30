Ticketmaster is entering deferred prosecution agreement

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ticketmaster LLC is entering a
deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government and will
pay a $10 million penalty, a federal judge said on Wednesday at
a hearing in Brooklyn federal court.
The three-year agreement is in connection with five criminal
counts including wire fraud and various computer-related
charges, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said.
Michael Rowles, general counsel for Ticketmaster, confirmed
at the hearing that the company is entering the agreement.
Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for
additional comment.
