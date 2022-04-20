Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tide detergent maker P&G says may be unable to operate in Russia

04/20/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Procter & Gamble's factory in Tabler Station, West Virginia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Household goods maker Procter & Gamble Co said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it may not be able to stay in business in Russia because of sanctions, restrictions on financial institutions, supply challenges and monetary controls.

P&G and many of its competitors scaled back their business in Russia in March after Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine. On Wednesday, P&G cited the war's impact on its retail customers, suppliers and distributors as a factor in whether or not it will be able to stay in business in Russia.

P&G, which also makes Gillette razors, has roughly 2,500 in employees in Russia.

The company said there is a "high level of uncertainty as to how the war will evolve, what its duration will be and its ultimate resolution."

The company also said its two factories in Ukraine could be destroyed, leading the company to take a financial hit. There are roughly 500 P&G employees in Ukraine.

Before the war, P&G's business in Russia and Ukraine represented 1.5% to 2% of its net sales and global profit, executives said on an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday. [L3N2WI28E]

P&G said last month it was ending all new capital investments in Russia and "significantly reducing" its portfolio to focus on basic hygiene, health and personal care items.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTesla inc - mining and refining of lithium appear to be limiting…
RE
05:56pMexico headline inflation seen staying high in early April - Reuters poll
RE
05:55pBrazil's cenbank will resume data release next week after strike
RE
05:49pTesla inc - we are not demand limited, but production limited -…
RE
05:49pDelta says it plans to restore flight privileges to about 2,000…
RE
05:49pTesla inc ceo elon musk - we'll be able to produce over 1.5 mln…
RE
05:47pTesla inc - q2 shanghai vehicle production similiar to q1 - conf…
RE
05:45p'Times have caught up to Netflix' -tech analyst
RE
05:42pSoybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat eases on profit-taking
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% to 92.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3Nasdaq drops as Netflix subscriber numbers weigh on tech
4SIEMENS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

HOT NEWS