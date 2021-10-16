Tiens Group : Sticks to Development Belief of “Embracing the World and Serving the World”

Tiens Group, which has always been committed to becoming a leader of global comprehensive health industry, held a “26th Anniversary Carnival” celebration on October 16, 2021, which once again conveyed Tiens’s development belief of “Embracing the World and Serving the World” to global partners and people around the world who are concerned about development of the comprehensive health industry.

Tiens has built a global network step by step through 26 years of hard work, from single product to diversified product structure, to comprehensive health services, and then to innovative and integrated development of multiple industrial engagers. It has continuously exported health products and delivered the concept of healthy life to more than 47 million families now around the world, and has been widely recognized in improving healthy immunity of majority of audiences.

Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens, a global enterprise under influence of the global pandemic, was not astonished and got fully prepared for difficulties. He led the enterprise to quickly build Tiens global cross-border social member e-commerce platform through innovative new models and mechanisms, adapting to global complex economic environment, and realizing “Buy, Sell and Replace Products in the World,” and helped families create wealth through consumption, helped find jobs, start businesses and run global businesses.

Tiens has focused on creating more social value in its 26 years of development, adhered to public welfare and charity, established Tiens Health Industrial Park with an investment of more than US $1.1 billion and Tianshi College with an investment of more than US $2.6 billion, invested more than US $500 million in social welfare and charity, adhered to public morality and sense of justice, and won wide praise from global consumers. Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of Tiens Group, said that Tiens would go further in the development principle of “Embracing the World and Serving the World!”

