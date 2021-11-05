Tight Brazil gas supply is no match for reinjection

Brazil badly needs more natural gas as thermal generation prices surge and the mostly hydropowered country faces its worse drought in 91 years.

This dilemma comes even as the country in September achieved record levels of gas reinjection - in which extracted gas is sent back into oil and gas wells to pressurize them -, according to oil and gas regulator ANP. Most of the pressurization efforts are aimed at boosting oil supply. In September, Brazil produced 133mn m³/d and reinjected 67mn m³/d.

Brazil reinjects more than half of its gas production, most of it offshore, partially because of lack of infrastructure. Gas distributors and other consumers argue that oil companies could reduce reinjection and offer around 15mn m³/d (530mn cf/d) of additional gas to consumers, with the potential to reduce the country's dependency on LNG during a time of a tight global supply and high prices.

But a lower reinjection rate is unlikely for the foreseeable future - even taking into account oil and gas fields that have yet to come on line - since such a move might force producers to alter commitments they made while bidding for oil and gas fields. Moreover, Brazil lacks the infrastructure to transport gas onshore, and low expectations of new demand in the country makes oil producers leery of investing in pipeline expansions.

Gas exploration in Brazil is mostly tied to oil production. About 85pc of natural gas processed in the country in the first eight months of the year was oil-associated, according to ANP data.

But since oil prices have more than doubled since November 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, producers are loath to turn to gas, which demands costly infrastructure investments, in the face of more profitable oil projects.

"Oil has a higher price than natural gas, so if you reduce reinjections, states will face decreases in their revenue collection," said executive director for gas at Brazil's oil and gas institute IBP Sylvie D'Apote. "The new pre-salt fields will offset the decrease in reinjection of other, more mature fields as they begin to decline in oil production, particularly in the Campos basin."

Even if the pace of gas reinjections does not decrease, it is still possible that overall levels of available natural gas will gradually rise because of higher production brought on by the pre-salt fields. One gas pipeline, Route 3, from the pre-salt fields is under construction but has faced delays. Still, D'Apote said, Brazil should not require another pre-salt route besides Route 3 until 2026-27 to keep up with gas production plans, since they are also behind schedule.

This creates an opportunity for LNG imports, even amid high global prices, which will keep adding flexibility to the market, especially for the power sector.

"LNG brings a flexibility that our national natural gas does not, so we will always need LNG," D'Apote said. "Because Brazilian natural gas is oil-associated, it needs firm demand."

The national exploration plans companies sign with ANP to access fields prohibit them increasing gas production by sacrificing oil output, even when there is high demand for gas.

With the power crisis Brazil faces driving up the use of flexible thermal powerplants and the impossibility of producing more natural gas without hindering oil production, growing demand for LNG boosted gas imports to a record this year. Demand for LNG was evident in the latest emergency power auction, in which LNG company Karpowership was awarded a contract to sell 370MW of power generated aboard two oceangoing ships bearing gas-fired power plants. The electricity is to be delivered to Rio de Janeiro state, on the country's southern coast.

