Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125 in Q2, JP Morgan says

02/14/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin

(Reuters) - Shortfalls in OPEC+ production and spare capacity concerns are likely to keep the oil market tight and prices could hit $125 per barrel as early as the second quarter of this year, JP Morgan Global Equity Research said.

"Supply undershoot set to rise through 2022 as OPEC+ unlikely to deviate from targeted quota increases - driving a higher risk premium of more than $30 per barrel to oil prices," the bank said in a note dated Feb. 11.

Brent crude on Monday was trading around $94.55 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $93.19 a barrel around 1107 GMT amid escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. [O/R]

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, has raised its monthly output target by 400,000 barrels per day recently but has repeatedly failed to achieve those increases.

Some participating countries are struggling to ramp up output following years of under-investment.

The International Energy Agency in its last monthly report said the gap between the OPEC+ target and actual output in January had widened to 900,000 bpd.

"This underperformance comes at a critical juncture - and in our view, as other global producers falter, the combination of underinvestment within OPEC+ nations and post-pandemic rising oil demand will dovetail to a potential point of energy crisis," JP Morgan said.

"In addition, we note a muted supply response by non-OPEC producers to higher prices (led by a greater focus on transition/cash return) could add a further $10/bbl premium," the analysts added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.68% 93.72 Delayed Quote.22.45%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.63% 782.6392 Delayed Quote.19.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.62% 497.4787 Delayed Quote.21.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.53% 76.38771 Delayed Quote.2.91%
WTI -1.93% 92.442 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50aSri Lanka health workers push for higher wages as economic crisis takes toll
RE
08:48aU.s. 2-year/10-year yield curve drops to flattest since july 202…
RE
08:48aGreece reviewing stake sale in athens airport, examines right ti…
RE
08:48aGreece expected to sign off on highway concession, gas company s…
RE
08:43aTight oil market could see prices hit $125 in Q2, JP Morgan says
RE
08:39aUkraine international airlines says it is negotiating with insur…
RE
08:38aU.s. 10-year yield touches session high, last at 1.981%…
RE
08:35aUkraine international airlines says it received official notific…
RE
08:33aUkraine's Kuleba and U.S. Blinken discuss OSCE mission to Ukraine
RE
08:30aUganda Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate at 6.5% -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
4Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
5U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

HOT NEWS