Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tight oil market in first half could push crude to $65, says Goldman

02/01/2021 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

(Reuters) - Oil prices could rise to $65 a barrel by July amid a tight oil market and slow rebound in demand, Goldman Sachs said.

The bank said in a note on Sunday data indicated a deficit of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by higher demand and lower supplies from producers outside the OPEC+ group.

It forecast a deficit of 900,000 bpd in the first half of 2021, a higher level than its previous prediction of 500,000 bpd.

This could help push benchmark Brent crude to $65 a barrel by July, with less industry investment in supply skewing risks to the upside in 2022, the bank said. Brent was above $55 on Monday.

"We are moderating the demand rebound to account for a slower start of vaccination and a cautious pace of reopening, leading in particular to a slower recovery in jet demand," Goldman said.

The bank expected demand to rise by 5.3 million bpd in the six months to July, down from its previous forecast of 6.8 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to make additional, voluntary oil output cuts in February and March, while most members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to keep output steady.

"The nature of the latest OPEC+ agreement will also contribute to this fast tightening market as higher demand this spring will stress the ability of producers to restart production," Goldman said.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.28% 55.57 Delayed Quote.7.16%
WTI 1.30% 52.621 Delayed Quote.8.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aIndia's FY22 fiscal deficit target slightly wider than expected - Moody's analyst
RE
03:23aAs Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM
RE
03:22aTAKE FIVE : Long the Short
RE
03:19aELON MUSK : Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted
RE
03:13aEthiopia updates debt sustainability assessment with IMF help
RE
03:12aThai central bank seen holding key rate at record low 0.50%
RE
03:08aEXPERT VIEWS : India unveils budget in wake of COVID-19 slump, proposes doubling healthcare spending
RE
03:07aTight oil market in first half could push crude to $65, says Goldman
RE
03:07aOil gains despite patchy vaccine rollouts, new coronavirus variants
RE
02:57aGermany's stricter lockdown sinks retail sales in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
5FACEBOOK INC : As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ