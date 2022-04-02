Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tight security in Sri Lanka's capital as shops open after state of emergency order

04/02/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People angered by economic crisis protest in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Shops opened in Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo amid tight security on Saturday - the first day after a state of emergency was declared to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

In an order late on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked tough laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects. The state of emergency was necessary to protect public order and to maintain essential supplies and services, he said in a proclamation.

Angered by shortages of fuel and other essential items, hundreds of protesters on Thursday clashed with police and the military outside Rajapaksa's residence as they called for his ouster and torched several police and army vehicles.

Police arrested 53 people and then imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain other sporadic protests.

Reacting to the state of emergency, American Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said: "Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully - essential for democratic expression."

"I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering," she tweeted.

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports..

The crisis - the result of economic mismanagement by successive governments - has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit tourism and remittances.

The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for fresh loans from India and China.

Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi.

(Writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Dinuka Liyanawatte


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aBurkina Faso leader says security situation will dictate transition timeline
RE
03:18aM23 rebel group declares unilateral ceasefire in eastern Congo
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:04aDewa says overall offering size increases to 9 billion shares, i…
RE
03:03aRussia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines
RE
03:03aAustralia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremony
RE
03:02aDubai's dewa increases ipo"s retail tranche to 760 million shar…
RE
02:59aUkraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
3Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
4SBB publishes annual and sustainability report for 2021 in Swedish and ..
5Russia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines

HOT NEWS