Tigo Energy Recognizes Sungrow for 50MW of Solar Deployed Through Tigo Enhanced Partnership Program

The Tigo and Sungrow partnership drives solar adoption by bringing proven, high-quality, and compatible solutions to solar installers.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today celebrates an installation milestone with its Tigo Enhanced inverter partner, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd, the U.S. market leader for 3-phase string inverters. The partnership powers 50MW of Tigo Enhanced solar installations throughout North America in the commercial and industrial market and has generated significant co-marketing funds for Sungrow. Tigo Enhanced is a comprehensive partnership program that promotes partners who improve the installer experience with UL tested and integrated Tigo rapid shutdown, energy monitoring, and optimization technologies.

The Tigo Enhanced partnership program formalizes collaboration on technical integrations, product certification, customer support, and marketing with major inverter companies. Sungrow joined the Tigo Enhanced partnership program in October 2020 and has integrated more than 2,200 Tigo Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) Transmitter units into its inverters. Sungrow’s industry-leading commercial inverters have been deployed with hundreds of thousands of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products.

“Our work through the Tigo Enhanced program has allowed us to provide compatible, reliable solutions that simplify the installation process and give peace of mind to solar installers,” said Naveed Hassan, Director of External Affairs at Sungrow Americas. “With the built-in Tigo RSS Transmitter and UL Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certification, installers get rapid shutdown solutions for their projects that are simple to install and reliable.”

Tigo incentivizes its program partners to promote Tigo Enhanced inverters by allocating marketing funds for every inverter sold under the program. In addition, the Tigo Enhanced logo, displayed on Tigo Flex MLPE products and inverter partner products, creates a clear visual link of compatibility between devices. With 13 years of experience with MLPE and leadership in commercial and residential industries, Tigo is refining plug-and-play solar solutions and ensuring maximum performance and longevity for PV projects.

“Beyond developing solar hardware and software solutions, Tigo is on a mission to improve the solar industry through Tigo Enhanced by improving the installer experience in all aspects of the business,” says Dru Sutton, Vice President of Sales for North America at Tigo Energy. “The solar industry is at a critical stage of growth, and we must be proactive on all fronts to continue the adoption of solar power everywhere. We are pleased to have top-tier players like Sungrow active in the Tigo Enhanced program.”

The Tigo Enhanced program ensures compatibility across partner inverters and Tigo TS4 units to support solar installation performance and fulfill safety code requirements. All Tigo Enhanced Sungrow inverters are integrated with Tigo RSS Transmitters to communicate with Tigo TS-A-F and TS4-A-2F devices.

For inquiries, visit the Tigo Where to Buy page or contact the sales team directly here: https://www.tigoenergy.com/contacts

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

