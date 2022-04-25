Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says rebel spokesperson

04/25/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Wider Image: New front in Ethiopian war displaces thousands, hits hopes of peace talks

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces are completely withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a rebel spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, saying he hoped it meant that desperately needed food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray.

"Our forces have left all of Afar," Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm Getachew's statement.

Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta, the regional police commissioner Ahmed Harif and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu could not be reached for comment.

Fighting in northern Ethiopia, which began in November 2020 in the Tigray region and spilled over into Afar last year, has eased since the federal government declared a ceasefire last month, saying it would allow humanitarian aid to enter.

Tigrayan forces said they would respect the ceasefire as long as sufficient aid was delivered to their region "within reasonable time".

Only a trickle of aid has made it into Tigray, where more than 90% of the population need food aid, since the Ethiopian military pulled out at the end of June, citing months of bloody battles.

The United Nations has blamed bureaucracy and insecurity for blocking convoys and said at least 100 trucks of aid are needed to enter Tigray every day.

Only 144 trucks have made it in since the ceasefire was announced a month ago, according to the U.N. World Food Programme.

It was unclear if the pull-out was negotiated with the Ethiopian government.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across three regions in Ethiopia and into neighbouring Sudan.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pDeutsche Boerse ups 2022 targets after Q1 beat
RE
01:48pCanada's military leadership failed to address discrimination, panel finds
RE
01:47pAll-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit
RE
01:44pTigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says rebel spokesperson
RE
01:41pEU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war
RE
01:39pEU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war
RE
01:35pSinn Fein calls on Dublin to plan for constitutional change
RE
01:33pWall Street strategists sound gloomy note as stocks drop again
RE
01:30pBritain to allow poultry outside as bird flu threat recedes
RE
01:30pEx-eBay exec pleads guilty to harassing couple whose newsletter raised ire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources
2Stocks, commodities prices tumble on hawkish Fed, China worries
3Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
4Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
5Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM

HOT NEWS