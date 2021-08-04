TiiCKER : Named Official Shareholder Perks Sponsor of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC)

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor engagement platform and stock perks startup TiiCKER™ today announced a multi-year media and events sponsorship of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (Tii:DKMR), the first publicly traded international mixed martial arts organization. TiiCKER becomes the Official Shareholder Perks Sponsor of the XFC in a deal designed to enhance fan engagement and reward shareholders of all public company brands for their loyalty.

"Partnering with the fastest growing MMA league in one of the world's fastest growing sports hits our marketing goals and also our mission to help brand lovers discover the perks of ownership," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "The XFC and TiiCKER are all about rewarding their fans, and we also love the diversity of the XFC audience, many of whom are often overlooked by other financial services or investing platforms. We're excited to join Team XFC and to help their fans to discover rewards and perks, whether it's consigning their next car with CarLotz (Tii: LOTZ) or investing in their home-delivery vehicle maker Shyft Group (Tii: SHYF) or buying a piece of the XFC (Tii:DKMR)."

TiiCKER went live in July 2020, followed by its iOS app launch in November 2020, and has since created a new industry – shareholder loyalty – by partnering with major brands and public companies to build and grow the first verified stock perks and retail investor engagement platform. TiiCKER provides its growing community of consumer shareholders unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, a Shareholder Store™ offering, and original content and brand insights, empowering America's 130 million retail investors to discover and engage with the public company brands they love.

The multi-fight, mixed media TiiCKER partnership debuts alongside XFC 45 and the XFC Young Guns Tournament on August 6 and will be broadcast live in 80 million households on Fox Sports2, Fox Deportes and XFCTV.

"The XFC is thrilled to work with such a rapidly growing and innovative technology platform like TiiCKER, and they share our vision for converting brand champions – or in our case fans and fighters – into shareholders," said Steve Smith, XFC CEO. "We're excited for the opportunity to share all of the benefits of being a TiiCKER user with our fans and to introduce TiiCKER members to the XFC."

XFC investors who register and validate their ownership on TiiCKER can qualify for branded apparel and additional perks. For more information, visit www.TiiCKER.com/XFC or TiiCKER.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and AI-powered direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com (Tii:CKER).

CONTACT: Devon Bradley, dbradley@tiicker.com

