Tiina Intelmann becomes the European Union Ambassador in Somalia

Estonia's previous ambassador to the United Kingdom Tiina Intelmann is heading the European Union's delegation to Somalia from 1 September.

Somalia is located in Eastern Africa on the Horn of Africa near vital maritime and trade routes and borders Ethiopia and Kenya. 'The European Union is cooperating with organisations like the UN and the African Union to strengthen national structures and improve security in Somalia, helping Somalia fight piracy and terrorism,' Intelmann said. 'The European Union is an important development cooperation and humanitarian aid donor for Somalia.' There are three security and defence missions of the European Union operating in the country.

Intelmann was the Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 until August this year. Between 2014 and 2017, she was the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia.

Intelmann joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991. From 1999 to 2002, she was Estonia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna. From March 2005 until 2011, she was Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN. Intelmann was the Estonian Ambassador to Israel between 2010 and 2011 and co-accredited as the Estonian Ambassador to Montenegro from June 2011. On 12 December 2011, she was elected President of the Assembly of the International Criminal Court.

