Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tiina Intelmann becomes the European Union Ambassador in Somalia

09/02/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Estonia's previous ambassador to the United Kingdom Tiina Intelmann is heading the European Union's delegation to Somalia from 1 September.

Somalia is located in Eastern Africa on the Horn of Africa near vital maritime and trade routes and borders Ethiopia and Kenya. 'The European Union is cooperating with organisations like the UN and the African Union to strengthen national structures and improve security in Somalia, helping Somalia fight piracy and terrorism,' Intelmann said. 'The European Union is an important development cooperation and humanitarian aid donor for Somalia.' There are three security and defence missions of the European Union operating in the country.

Intelmann was the Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 until August this year. Between 2014 and 2017, she was the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia.

Intelmann joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991. From 1999 to 2002, she was Estonia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna. From March 2005 until 2011, she was Estonia's Permanent Representative to the UN. Intelmann was the Estonian Ambassador to Israel between 2010 and 2011 and co-accredited as the Estonian Ambassador to Montenegro from June 2011. On 12 December 2011, she was elected President of the Assembly of the International Criminal Court.

Additional information:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
Communication Department
press@mfa.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aDRIL QUIP : Announces Leadership Transition (Form 8-K)
PU
06:12aBRASKEM S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aPLAYTIKA : enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor (Form 8-K)
PU
06:12aSECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF BRAZIL (CVM) RE. : Official Letter 206/2021/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - Request for clarifications (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aMONDAY COM : Explanatory Note (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aCEDAR REALTY TRUST : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)
PU
06:12aKENON : Subsidiary OPC Announces Bond Offering (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : New capability to address optical connectivity in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) and disaggregated computing (datacenter) (Form 6-K)
PU
06:12aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd on behalf of CTBC Bank Corp. (USA), the assignment of performing loan assets
PU
06:12aXPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for August 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : drugmaker SOBI soars on $8 bln bid from Adve..
2Tech stocks send Nasdaq to fresh record close, boost S&P
3U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and A..
4London Shares to Open Lower After Lacklustre Data
5Exclusive-Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments i..

HOT NEWS