June 22 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Operating Officer V. Pappas is stepping down after five years with the short-video company owned by China's ByteDance, according to an email seen by Reuters on Thursday.

In an email to staff, Pappas said they would be taking on an advisory role for the company during the transition.

"Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions," said Pappas, who uses the pronoun they.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Devika Syamnath)