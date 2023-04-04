By Joe Hoppe

TikTok's U.K. arm was on Tuesday fined 12.7 million pounds ($15.8 million) by a U.K. government office for several breaches of data protection law, including failing to use children's personal data lawfully.

TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited and TikTok Inc., owned by private Chinese tech firm ByteDance, was handed the fine by the Information Commissioner's Office. The ICO estimates more than one million U.K. children under the age of 13 were on the platform in 2020, contrary to age restrictions set out in the company's terms of service.

The ICO said it found personal data belonging to children under 13 was used without parental consent, and the platform "did not do enough" to adequately check who was using their platform nor remove underage children, breaching the U.K. General Data Protection Regulation.

"TikTok should have known better. TikTok should have done better. Our GBP12.7 million fine reflects the serious impact their failures may have had," U.K. Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

The original notice of intent for TikTok from the ICO set the fine at GBP27 million, but after taking into consideration representations from the company the regulator chose not to pursue a provisional finding related to the unlawful use of special category data.

"We invest heavily to help keep under-13s off the platform and our 40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community," a TikTok spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal.

"While we disagree with the ICO's decision, which relates to May 2018-July 2020, we are pleased that the fine announced today has been reduced to under half the amount proposed last year. We will continue to review the decision and are considering next steps," the spokeswoman said.

