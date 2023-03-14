A divestiture, which could result in a sale or initial public offering, is considered a last resort, and to be pursued only if the company's existing proposal with U.S. national security officials does not get approved, Bloomberg reported.
TikTok is undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and it agreed last year to implement a number of measures to address U.S. officials' security concerns.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)