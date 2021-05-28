TikTok : Introducing the NEWGEN recipients in partnership with the British Fashion Council and TikTok

Creativity is at the heart of TikTok so it's no surprise that we have seen fashion content thrive on the platform, with new creators, designers, and fashion lovers finding their voice and sharing their own unique style with the TikTok community every single day.

With the impact of the pandemic still being felt on fashion runways and design rooms around the country, we are delighted work with the British Fashion Council as thePrincipal Partner for NEWGENand support the next generation of emerging British design talent.

NEWGEN is the BFC's longest standing and most internationally celebrated talent programme, that aims to support future excellence in design and aims to build global, high-end fashion brands of the future.

Today, in partnership with the British Fashion Council we are proud to be sharing the 2020/21 NEWGEN recipients

Working with the BFC and TikTok, fashion designers will benefit from financial support, showcasing opportunities and mentoring to develop critical business skills to future proof their fashion businesses.

This year, our very own TikTok fashion creators Violet Ezedimora, Mike Quyen and Tim Dessaint, joined the BFC and a panel of industry experts to select the designers and develop a bespoke curated programme of activity for them.

So without further ado . . . introducing NEWGEN 2021/22.

Ahluwalia, ART SCHOOL



ASAI, Bianca Saunders

Conner Ives, EFTYCHIA



FEBEN, HELEN KIRKUM



Labrum London, Matty Bovan

Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana



Per Götesson, Richard Quinn

ROBYN LYNCH, ROKER



S.S.DALEY, Saul Nash

Stefan Cooke, SUPRIYA LELE

yuhan wang



Want to know a little bit more about NEWGEN? Here's fashion icon and NEWGEN alumni Henry Holland to explain the power and prominence of NEWGEN in his own words...

Fashion Trends on TikTok

In celebration of all the incredible fashion content on TikTok, we've launched our very own Fashion Hub, a new destination for all fashion content on TikTok featuring creators, trends, and looks that users are enjoying. You'll find our top picks, like body positive fashion finds, to must-see #OutfitTransition videos like this simple everyday trend. There's also music suggestions to match every style.

If that wasn't enough, from this week there will be a NEWGEN takeover and you can also follow the #BFCNEWGEN hashtag for your daily fix of inspiring fashion content. Whatever your interest, there's a wealth of diverse fashion inspiration for you on TikTok.

Follow the newly launched BFC NEWGEN TikTok account to find out more about all the new recipients @bfcnewgen.

