Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TikTok : Introducing the NEWGEN recipients in partnership with the British Fashion Council and TikTok

05/28/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Creativity is at the heart of TikTok so it's no surprise that we have seen fashion content thrive on the platform, with new creators, designers, and fashion lovers finding their voice and sharing their own unique style with the TikTok community every single day.

With the impact of the pandemic still being felt on fashion runways and design rooms around the country, we are delighted work with the British Fashion Council as thePrincipal Partner for NEWGENand support the next generation of emerging British design talent.

NEWGEN is the BFC's longest standing and most internationally celebrated talent programme, that aims to support future excellence in design and aims to build global, high-end fashion brands of the future.

Today, in partnership with the British Fashion Council we are proud to be sharing the 2020/21 NEWGEN recipients

@bfcnewgen

INTRODUCING NEWGEN in partnership with @tiktok_uk , 2021 a group of incredible emerging designers. Look out for part 2!#BFCNEWGEN #TikTokFashion

♬ original sound - BFCNEWGEN

Working with the BFC and TikTok, fashion designers will benefit from financial support, showcasing opportunities and mentoring to develop critical business skills to future proof their fashion businesses.

This year, our very own TikTok fashion creators Violet Ezedimora, Mike Quyen and Tim Dessaint, joined the BFC and a panel of industry experts to select the designers and develop a bespoke curated programme of activity for them.

So without further ado . . . introducing NEWGEN 2021/22.

Ahluwalia, ART SCHOOL

ASAI, Bianca Saunders

Conner Ives, EFTYCHIA

FEBEN, HELEN KIRKUM

Labrum London, Matty Bovan

Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana

Per Götesson, Richard Quinn

ROBYN LYNCH, ROKER

S.S.DALEY, Saul Nash

Stefan Cooke, SUPRIYA LELE

yuhan wang

Want to know a little bit more about NEWGEN? Here's fashion icon and NEWGEN alumni Henry Holland to explain the power and prominence of NEWGEN in his own words...

Fashion Trends on TikTok

In celebration of all the incredible fashion content on TikTok, we've launched our very own Fashion Hub, a new destination for all fashion content on TikTok featuring creators, trends, and looks that users are enjoying. You'll find our top picks, like body positive fashion finds, to must-see #OutfitTransition videos like this simple everyday trend. There's also music suggestions to match every style.

If that wasn't enough, from this week there will be a NEWGEN takeover and you can also follow the #BFCNEWGEN hashtag for your daily fix of inspiring fashion content. Whatever your interest, there's a wealth of diverse fashion inspiration for you on TikTok.

@s.s.daley

Transforming this vintage tablecloth into an S.S.DALEY shirt ☀️ #Tiktokfashion

♬ good 4 u - Olivia Rodrigo

Follow the newly launched BFC NEWGEN TikTok account to find out more about all the new recipients @bfcnewgen.

New to TikTok and can't wait to get discover even more inspiring fashion content? Getting involved couldn't be easier, simply download the app for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play or Amazon.

Disclaimer

TikTok Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 09:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aFIRSTMARK HORIZON ACQUISITION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:14aSUPERNOVA PARTNERS ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:14aBRIGHT LIGHTS ACQUISITION CORP.  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aPERIDOT ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aJOHNSON OUTDOORS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aSTERICYCLE INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPROVENTION BIO, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aSOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA HOLDINGS CORP. V  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aAUTHENTIC EQUITY ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British pound gains boost from BoE, dollar looks to inflation data
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
4AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement

HOT NEWS