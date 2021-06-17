Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at $45 bln - memo

06/17/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance's total revenue more than doubled last year to $34.3 billion but its net loss widened to $45 billion, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

The widening of the loss was partly attributable to accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters has reported that ByteDance, one of the world's biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about $300 billion in recent trades, had a revenue goal of around $30 billion for 2020.

ByteDance posted an operating loss of $2 billion and a gross profit of $19 billion, representing a 93% growth year over year, the company told employees in a staff meeting, upon which the memo was based.

Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its financials.

It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.

In May, company founder Zhang Yiming unexpectedly announced that he will step down as CEO, a move that comes as Chinese regulators are increasing scrutiny of the country's biggest technology firms. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aCREDIT SUISSE  : Archegos fallout shows big banks need to be resilient, Swiss cenbank says
RE
02:17aPhilippine c. bank governor says it will continue to focus on keeping monetary policy stance supportive until economic recovery gets underway
RE
02:16aAMAZON COM  : Walmart's Flipkart challenges India court order on antitrust probe
RE
02:15aFintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London
RE
02:15aBonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
RE
02:13aReinsurers look at dumping coal from bulk-buy policies in green gambit
RE
02:11aVEGOILS-Palm reverses early fall as India lowers base prices
RE
02:10aTikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at $45 bln - memo
RE
02:04aEricsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany
RE
02:02aXi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
4Crude oil prices drop, pressured by stronger U.S. dollar
5U.S. regulator delays VanEck ETF bid, seeks views on potential for manipulation

HOT NEWS