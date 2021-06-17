TikTok owner ByteDance's 2020 revenue soars, net loss at $45 bln - memo

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance's total
revenue more than doubled last year to $34.3 billion but its net
loss widened to $45 billion, according to a company memo seen
by Reuters.
The widening of the loss was partly attributable to
accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Reuters has reported that ByteDance, one of the world's
biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about
$300 billion in recent trades, had a revenue goal of around $30
billion for 2020.
ByteDance posted an operating loss of $2 billion and a
gross profit of $19 billion, representing a 93% growth year over
year, the company told employees in a staff meeting, upon which
the memo was based.
Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its
financials.
It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for
all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and
news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.
In May, company founder Zhang Yiming unexpectedly announced
that he will step down as CEO, a move that comes as Chinese
regulators are increasing scrutiny of the country's biggest
technology firms.
