Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TikTok to hire 3,000 engineers as it expands globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in California

(Reuters) - TikTok has plans to hire about 3,000 engineers over the next three years, mostly in Europe, Canada and Singapore, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move shows that the popular short-video app has not given up on its expansion plans despite lingering uncertainty over its ownership. President Donald Trump has ordered China's ByteDance to divest TikTok amid concerns over the safety of the personal data it handles.

"To support our rapid global growth, we plan to continue expanding TikTok's global engineering team, including adding approximately 3,000 engineers in Canada, Europe, Singapore, as well as the U.S., over the next three years," a TikTok spokesman said.

The United States will remain one of the engineering hubs for the company and hire more staff, the spokesman added.

There are about 1,000 engineers currently working for TikTok outside of China, nearly half of them based in Mountain View, California.

Reuters previously reported that ByteDance plans to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore, which it has selected as its Southeast Asia headquarters.

Trump said last month that a preliminary deal for Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc to take stakes in TikTok had his "blessing," but a formal deal has not materialized after ByteDance said it would not relinquish a majority stake in the app.

A judge will consider on Nov. 4 whether the U.S. government will be allowed to ban downloads of TikTok from U.S. app stores, a move that ByteDance has warned would effectively ban its use in the United States.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Echo Wang


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.56% 57.25 Delayed Quote.8.51%
WALMART INC. 0.50% 143.06 Delayed Quote.19.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pTrump lifts tariffs on Canadian aluminum, warns he may resume them
RE
03:18pHSBC : Huawei lawyers press Canada police witness on CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pDollar retreats amid COVID-19, U.S. election uncertainty
RE
03:14pEU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules
RE
03:13pTikTok to hire 3,000 engineers as it expands globally
RE
03:11pDAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says tech stocks in bubble, hit top in September
RE
03:05pCanadian dollar rebounds from 10-day low as oil rallies
RE
03:04pTrump Weighs Executive Order To Show Support For Fracking- WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group