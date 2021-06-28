Tikehau Capital: Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of 15 July 2021

Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders are convened on Thursday 15 July 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Centre de Conférences Capital 8, 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

The meeting notice (avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the “Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires” (BALO) on 9 June 2021 (Bulletin n°69 – Ad n°2102610 – www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo.html).

The convening notice (avis de convocation) is published this day in the “Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires” (BALO) and in a journal of legal notices. It will also be sent to the shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and made available to institutions holding securities accounts for the shareholders holding their shares in bearer form.

The documents referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted on Tikehau Capital’s website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section : Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

The documents and information mentioned under the second paragraph of article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted on Tikehau Capital’s website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section : Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021) and are made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations:

All registered shareholders may, until the fifth day (included) before the General Meeting, request from Tikehau Capital or Société Générale Securities Services* that these documents and information be sent to them using the form of request attached to the convening notice. For the holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon the provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised intermediary.

These documents are made available to all shareholders at the registered office of Tikehau Capital for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

In the context of sanitary crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to request the transmission of such documents and information electronically.

__________________________

* Société Générale Securities Services, Assemblées Générales, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 03.

