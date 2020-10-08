Log in
Tillman Digital Cities : Strengthens Team and Names Sherafgan Mehboob Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

10/08/2020 | 10:34am EDT

Mr. Mehboob was instrumental in building out Guggenheim Securities' digital infrastructure practice

Tillman Digital Cities (“TDC”) announced today that SherAfgan Mehboob has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development of the company.

Sachit Ahuja, Managing Director, Tillman Global Holdings, said, “SherAfgan has been a close advisor to the Tillman companies for many years. He brings a wealth of strategic and finance experience, and broad relationships across the communications universe. We believe he is well positioned to lead the development of TDC.”

Mr. Mehboob was most recently Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, a leading full-service investment bank. He was instrumental in building out the firm’s digital infrastructure practice with a focus on data centers and wireless infrastructure, having completed over $40bn in M&A and financing transactions over his career.

“I have always admired the entrepreneurial spirit across Tillman, an approach they have utilized time and again to disrupt established business models.” said Mr. Mehboob. “I am excited and energized to join Tillman Digital Cities, to be at the forefront of digital infrastructure development focused on connectivity and enhanced by the latest technology developments across 5G, enterprise networks and Internet of Things.” Mr. Mehboob concluded.

Mr. Mehboob started his investment banking career at Deutsche Bank within its TMT practice, and previously was with Deloitte Consulting with a focus on technology.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the College of William & Mary and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.

About Tillman Digital Cities

Tillman Digital Cities (“TDC”) is a rapidly growing telecom infrastructure company providing a one-stop-shop for in-building connectivity and “Network-as-a-Service” solutions. TDC designs, finances, builds and operates indoor networks and infrastructure across the U.S. for major carriers and venue owners. Tillman Digital Cities is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings (“TGH”), a global holding company focused on long-term value.


© Business Wire 2020
