Tilt Creative + Production : Appoints Scot Crooker as Chief Content Officer

Experienced Creative Leader Reshaping Content Marketing

Tilt Creative + Production (www.TiltCP.com), a leading full-service Content Marketing firm based in Richmond, Virginia, announced today that Scot Crooker has been appointed as its first Chief Content Officer, effective immediately. Scot will report to Tilt Creative + Production Founder and CEO, Ron Carey.

“I’m so excited to partner with such an amazing team. Having our capabilities all under one roof is pretty special. It’s a maker’s dream and will enable us to tell our partners’ stories in new ways,” said Scot Crooker.

“Scot is a strong creative leader, with a proven record of marketing success and outstanding leadership. He is absolutely the right person for us. He is both a good person at his core and a talented creative,” said Ron Carey, Founder and CEO of TiltCP. “I’m confident that with Scot setting the Content Vision for our company that we will create the very best content for our partners, continuing our efforts to ensure that we are putting good into the world as well as delivering results.”

Scot brings tremendous experience as both a marketer and a coach of talent. While proud of the awards he has won over the years, he’s truly motivated by the joys of problem solving and finding and telling interesting stories. He has led campaign efforts across numerous categories such as dining, insurance, tourism and hospitality. Scot will bring unique perspectives to the fast moving and ever-growing space of Content Marketing and TiltCP’s partnership with many in-house agency teams. Most recently, Scot served as a Creative Director/Art Director of The Martin Agency (“Martin”), based in Richmond, Virginia, which was recently named Adweek’s U.S. Agency of the Year. Over the years Scot has worked across a number of brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, GEICO, AT&T, Purina, REI and Hilton.

“I have spent my professional life building brands and telling stories, and to have the opportunity to assume this leadership role in my hometown of Richmond with a company like TiltCP is a dream come true,” said Crooker.

About Tilt Creative + Production

Tilt Creative + Production (TiltCP) is a leading full-service Content Marketing firm based in Richmond, VA. TiltCP was founded in 2018 with the purpose of providing brands a better way to go about the process of Thinking, Making and Maximizing their content needs.

Because TiltCP’s capabilities are all under one roof, we are able to create and produce content in an unmistakably easy, efficient and impactful manner.

We offer our partners the flexibility to choose which of our capabilities are most needed, making for a process that’s incredibly easy, efficient and impactful.

The roles we play with our partners:

LEAD / CREATE original content

LEVERAGE / COMPLEMENT existing campaign assets

LIGHTEN / COLLABORATE to produce content

For more information, visit www.TiltCP.com

