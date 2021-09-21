Log in
Tim Strauss to remain as CEO of Amerijet International, Inc.

09/21/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Strauss, who previously announced his intention to resign, has agreed to stay with Amerijet as its CEO.  Vic Karjian, Amerijet's Executive Chairman, will continue in that role.  Vic was Amerijet's CEO from 2016 until Tim joined Amerijet in August 2020, and they have overseen a period of robust growth for the Company, including its receipt of ETOPS certification in March 2020 and significant expansion into ACMI and CMI charter operations. 

"I am very pleased that Tim has agreed to stay at Amerijet and look forward to continuing to partner with him as we realize our ambitions for the company," said Mr. Karjian.

"There were many factors that led to my decision to stay, but the most important were the great team that is presently at the company and our tremendous growth prospects," said Mr. Strauss.  "I look forward to continuing to support our employees and customers during this exciting period for Amerijet."

"We are extremely happy that Tim has decided to continue as our CEO, and we are also very indebted to Vic for his willingness to act as Interim CEO had it been necessary," said Bob Horne, Amerijet Board member.

About Amerijet

Amerijet International Airlines is a leading global air–cargo airline based in Miami, Florida. Amerijet operates its own dedicated freighter fleet of B767 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company will soon be adding several B757 aircraft to its fleet to provide additional route flexibility and service options to its customer base.  The Company provides its scheduled service region with approximately 8,250 freighter flights annually. In addition, Amerijet also offers extensive worldwide long– and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters to leading shippers and logistics partners, and it provides regular air cargo services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Amerijet's global network, including its interline partners and general sales agents, reaches over 350 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, oversize, temperature–controlled and other cargo types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-strauss-to-remain-as-ceo-of-amerijet-international-inc-301381869.html

SOURCE Amerijet International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
