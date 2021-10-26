Timber Bay Partners Closes Fund II at $305 Million

Metric Point Capital served as exclusive placement agent

Timber Bay Partners, LLC (“Timber Bay” or the “Firm”) — a specialized private equity investment firm focused on General Partner-led secondary transactions in lower middle market buyout and growth equity businesses — announces the final closing of Timber Bay Partners Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”) with more than $305 million in capital commitments, exceeding its target of $275 million. Metric Point Capital, LLC (“Metric Point”) served as the exclusive placement agent for the fundraise.

The Firm will continue its strategy of value-oriented investing in high-quality companies by providing highly tailored, partnership-oriented capital solutions to lower middle market private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies.

Joe Woods, Managing Partner of Timber Bay, said: “We are grateful for the partnership with all of our investors. We have honed our business model over the last 13 years which is paying dividends on accessing compelling opportunities. Fund II has already made four investments.”

Brendan Edmonds, Partner at Metric Point, stated, “Timber Bay’s proven ability to structure and lead complex transactions, and subsequently add value post-investment resonated with investors.” Mr. Woods added, “The Metric Point team gave us great advice and efficiently executed the fundraising process.”

About Timber Bay Partners

Timber Bay Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on General Partner-led secondary transactions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the firm's investment professionals have worked with general partners for more than a decade to structure unique and creative solutions to liquidity issues faced by mature private equity funds. For more information about Timber Bay Partners, including its Form ADV Part 2A brochure, please visit https://adviserinfo.sec.gov or www.timberbaypartners.com.

About Metric Point Capital (Member FINRA and SIPC)

Metric Point is a private capital advisory firm specializing in raising institutional capital for alternative investment managers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005077/en/