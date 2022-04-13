Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Time runs out for London's Time Out, in print

04/13/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Time Out, a weekly food, culture and entertainment listings magazine, will end its London print edition at the end of June and move to an online-only version, its parent company said on Wednesday.

"While Time Out's core DNA and offering ... has never been more relevant, city life has changed, people have changed, and Time Out has changed too," Time Out Group said.

"As such, the business has made the difficult decision to cease printing a hard copy magazine in London at the end of June 2022." 

Group Chief Executive Chris Ohlund said growth, engagement and innovation was mainly happening on its digital channels.

"Consultations with the affected staff are already in progress and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time," a spokesperson said.

The magazine launched in 1968 to offer an inside track on art, film, gigs, theatre, restaurants and more in London.

It became a free publication a decade ago, handed out at Tube stations. It temporarily halted its print run and briefly rebranded itself "Time In" when the COVID pandemic closed restaurants, bars, theatres and other entertainment venues.

The group, which has expanded to offer online listings for 333 cities in 59 countries around the world, opened a food, drink and events market in Lisbon in 2014.

It listed on London's AIM market two years later to raise money for further expansion, including five Time Out Markets in North America.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Paul Sandle and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aExclusive-India open to additional $2 billion aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China - sources
RE
08:20aU.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
RE
08:20aTime runs out for London's Time Out, in print
RE
08:20aFearing civil war amnesia, activists fight to preserve Beirut port silos
RE
08:20aChina State Council Pledges to Cut Banks' Reserve Requirement Ratio, State Broadcaster Says
DJ
08:16aGeneral Atlantic hires ex-IHS Markit boss Uggla to lead climate venture
RE
08:13aWorld bank cuts India, South Asia growth forecast on Ukraine crisis
RE
08:09aExplainer-How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?
RE
08:09aBlackRock quarterly profit rises about 18%
RE
08:09aChina will use timely RRR cuts to support economy -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares pause on inflation view as oil rises on Ukraine
2Enphase Energy : CEO Letter to Shareholders 2021
3Google to invest $9.5 billion in U.S. offices, data centers this year
4BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, warns of economic hit from rising import..
5UK midcaps fall as inflation hits 3-decade high; Tesco slides

HOT NEWS