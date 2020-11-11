Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Time to launch carbon plan for shipping is now, industry says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows container ships waiting to be filled with coal at the coastal city of Newcastle

LONDON (Reuters) - The shipping industry must act now in order to meet U.N. targets to cut carbon emissions by 2050, leading officials said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting next week that will seek to advance a plan.

The U.N. agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 50% from 2008 levels by 2050.

About 90% of world trade is transported by sea. Carbon emissions from shipping in the six-year period to 2018 accounted for 2.9% of the world's CO2, the latest IMO-commissioned study showed in August, adding pressure on the industry to bring levels down.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), which represents more than 80% of the world merchant fleet, is among industry bodies that has proposed creating a research fund to find the right technology to meet the targets, which will also bring in governments.

"A 50% total cut in CO2 by 2050 can only be achieved by improving carbon efficiency of the world fleet by around 90%. This will only be possible if a large proportion of the fleet is using commercially viable zero-carbon fuels," the ICS said in a report on Wednesday.

The proposal will be discussed at the IMO's virtual Marine Environment Protection Committee session next week as it strives to make progress on carbon goals.

Developers have begun testing environmental fuels, including hydrogen, but the economics are still in doubt.

That poses tough decisions given that investments in ships usually last for up to 30 years, ICS secretary general Guy Platten said.

"We don't know what the zero carbon future is and yet we have to make decisions in the next five or 10 years which will impact up to 2050," he told Reuters.

"Societal and environmental pressures are only going to increase and we need to get our game together in shipping."

A separate report on Wednesday by the industry-led Getting to Zero Coalition also said the shipping industry had "no time to waste".

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Jonathan Saul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aINTERNATIONAL AUTOMATIC EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION IN TAX MATTERS : Federal Council brings Act and Ordinance into force
PU
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion in ad revenue by year-end - sources
RE
07:19aStocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-fuelled rotation ploughs on
RE
07:19aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16a'Easy' UK-Canada trade deal should be secured by end of year - Trudeau
RE
07:11aZambia's bondholders must accept write-downs - campaign group
RE
07:06aTime to launch carbon plan for shipping is now, industry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group