Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Time x Space Reaches 5K+ Holders as it Strives to Take Crypto to the Next Level

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leeds, UK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireTime x Space is a unique project seeking to build a steady and high price floor for holders of its token and help the world by contributing to various science-related causes. Driven by a core team of five members with vast experience in the blockchain sector, the new platform aims to become one of the biggest names in the crypto space.

The TIMEXSPACE token currently has a market cap of just over $1M, per data from coinmarketcap, making it a low cap gem that can deliver high ROI to early investors. 

Time x Space's Commitment to Science and Medical Enhancement 

Time x Space's backers are committed to helping the Earth become a better place. To this end, the project will collect and send resources to science and health-related charities. 

So far, Time x Space has donated over $25K to the Health & Medicine Cause Fund, Technology & Science Cause Fund, and Mental Health Cause Fund; more nonprofit funds will receive resources from the donation pool in the future.

Time x Space is also utilizing the services of the leading nonprofit-specific solution, The Giving Block, to ensure that the donations are dispersed efficiently and safely.

A look at the Time x Space Tokenomics

Time x Space deploys excellent tokenomics designed to reward holders, fund development activities, and donate resources to various science charities in need.

The smart contract deducts 10% from each transaction, with 2% going straight to holder rewards and 2% into project development. A further 2% is channeled to the marketing wallet to help with promotions to grow a strong community that will support the project for the long haul.

Meanwhile, an additional 2% of each transaction goes toward adding liquidity to the Time x Space pool. This auto-added liquidity facilitates seamless trading and creates a steady and high price floor for holders. 

A final 2% is sent toward charitable organizations focused on science and technology advancements that help create a healthier and high-tech world.

Aiming Towards a Rug-Proof Project

The Time x Space founders have submitted their smart contract for two thorough audits by InterFi and audits.finance. Moreover, the platform's Know Your Customer (KYC) checks have been performed by audits.finance, and Pinksale Finance to instill trust in users.

What’s more, the Time x Space team locked initial liquidity on Pinksale for 120 days. The lockup period will be extended after it lapses, guaranteeing that the project backers cannot orchestrate a rug pull. 

The platform regularly burns LP tokens from the auto-added liquidity function, tightening TXS supply while making it impossible to remove liquidity at any time. The team destroyed $2500 worth of TIMEXSPACE in the latest burn session; they plan to continue taking more tokens out of circulation to maintain the deflationary status of TXS.

To connect with the Time x Space community, check out the resources below:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Facebook | Youtube | Medium |


Andrew Blaine
andrew -at- timexspacecrypto.com
https://timexspacecrypto.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pSpecial Olympics Florida Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Race for Inclusion's Statewide Virtual Fundraising Event
GL
01:14pSpecial Olympics Florida Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Race for Inclusion's Statewide Virtual Fundraising Event
GL
01:14pDana Coonce and Holly Bass of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List
GL
01:11pARTNET : Artist Michael Kagan Wants to Get Miami Fairgoers Amped About Space Travel With This Floating, 500-Pound Space Capsule
PU
01:11pHORMEL FOODS : Mr. Peanut Fans Won't Want To Miss This Nostalgic Giveaway
PU
01:11pENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Antonio Casal, Ence's Director of Business Development, receives the ASOCAS Award for Energy Diversification
PU
01:11pNETFLIX : Emily Receives a Birthday Surprise in Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 →
PU
01:11pLIFE & BANC SPLIT : Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
PU
01:11pINDUSTRIAL ENERGY TRANSFORMATION FUND (IETF) PHASE 2 : Autumn 2021 - how to apply
PU
01:11pAUTONOMOUS DRIVERS&MDASH;START YOUR ENGINES : report from the Indy Autonomous Challenge
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..

HOT NEWS