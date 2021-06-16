Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TimeTrade SilverCloud : Announces Self-Service Assistance Package

06/16/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comprehensive solution to improve customer experience, increase digital banking adoption in direct response to today’s banking environment

TimeTrade SilverCloud, the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, announced today that it has launched its Self-Service Assistance Package that enables banks and credit unions to quickly increase digital adoption and improve the online experience for their customers. The package provides extensive and easily accessible self-service assistance that works within a financial institution’s existing channels, allowing banks and credit unions to deliver fast, consistent and actionable answers to customers’ support, product and technology questions without staff assistance.

The increasing demand for instant service and answers and the need for exceptional customer engagement solutions has driven many financial institutions to accelerate their digital-first investment strategies. This means frequently adding new services and features, such as live chat, video banking, chatbots and upgrades to mobile and online banking, to create a portfolio of digital tools that accelerate customer self-service. While consumers expect more self-service options, financial institutions often are falling short. For example, of the 70% of customers who want to self-serve, only 9% are able to get the answer they need according to Gartner, Inc. When customers cannot receive a resolution on their own, they require employee assistance, which contributes to longer, more costly handle times for the financial institution and customer frustration. In response to this disconnect, TimeTrade SilverCloud developed the Self-Service Assistance Package, a custom knowledge base that surrounds customers with access to information via interactive tutorials, comprehensive search, FAQs and chatbot deployed across an FI’s existing digital channels.

“For financial institutions, the answer to exceptional self-service is empowering consumers with access to the information they need, providing account holders with online tools that address both simple and complex questions, and routing them to the right channel and person when more specialized assistance is needed,” said Bill Clark, CEO of TimeTrade SilverCloud. “The Self-Service Assistance Package gives banks and credit unions the tools needed to empower customers to help themselves and optimize their self-service experiences. Financial institutions in the $1 to 2 billion asset size range working with TimeTrade SilverCloud and following best practices are able to address hundreds of thousands of customer inquiries per year via the self-service channels, saving them several hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.”

Implemented in as little as 30 days, the Self-Service Assistance Package can maximize interactions and reduce costs by providing a custom knowledge base that answers the top 95% of banking customer questions. Integrated with digital customer service tools and third-party chatbots, the package includes step-by-step interactive tutorials, comprehensive searches built for banking, contextual FAQs embedded directly onto high-value pages, usage of a banking-specific chatbot and consistent answers across all channels, including website, mobile banking and third-party applications. Reducing call volumes by more than 20% and improving first contact resolution drastically, the Self-Service Assistance Package is available immediately and is priced based on institution asset size.

“As online and mobile banking usage increases, consumers are increasingly relying on digital channels,” said Sidra Berman, chief marketing officer of TimeTrade SilverCloud. “Account holders have changed the way that they interact with their financial institution. To remain relevant and ensure future growth and success, banks and credit unions must take their self-service capabilities to the next level. This is key to bridging the gap between the promise of digital-first and the reality of digital customer experience.”

According to TimeTrade SilverCloud’s “Digital-First Banking Trends Report,” self-service activity on bank and credit union websites increased by 69%; usage of self-service content on mobile banking apps increased by 82%; and chatbot usage on financial institution websites and mobile apps increased by 272% from March 2020 to March 2021. The report examines usage trends related to digital self-service and appointments over the span of the first year of the pandemic and is based on usage data of more than 400 financial institutions.

About TimeTrade SilverCloud

TimeTrade SilverCloud is the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions. Trusted by more than 400 financial institutions, our self-service, knowledge management and online appointment scheduling solutions ensure the right answer, at the right time, delivered by the right resource. Organizations that use our solutions help their customers help themselves and help employees help customers, resulting in expanded customer relationships, optimized operational efficiency and increased revenues. For more information, visit www.timetrade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aVISTEON CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:58aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND  : “Conditions have improved, but the recovery may be bumpy and uneven.” – Governor Gabriel Makhlouf
PU
07:56aOil hits new high near $75 on demand rise, falling inventories
RE
07:56aOil hits new high near $75 on demand rise, falling inventories
RE
07:56aSuper Bowl MVP Quarterback Joe Flacco Partners with Nexii Building Solutions to Open Pennsylvania's First Green Building Manufacturing Plant
PR
07:56aHome field not an advantage for Spain so far at Euro 2020
AQ
07:56aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA  : Namodenoson is out-licensed in China for NASH, projected to become $6.4 billion market by 2027 (Form 6-K)
PU
07:56aDRIVE SHACK INC.  : Announces Newest Puttery Location in Wynwood, Epicenter of Miami's Art and Cultural District
BU
07:55aAnalysis-Britain's subprime lenders buckle under weight of complaints
RE
07:53aSOHO CHINA  : Blackstone offers $3.05 billion for office developer Soho China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks hold near record highs ahead of Fed
2Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
3U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5Fed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

HOT NEWS