STORY: :: ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

:: Timelapse video shows the massive Lake Fire

spreading around Santa Barbara, California

:: July 5-6, 2024

The blaze started Friday afternoon when it was estimated to be about 4,600 acres in size, local media reported on Saturday, adding that it has since grown to roughly three times that initial figure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from terrain and trees that match satellite imagery and corroborating video shows the same scene. The date has also been confirmed by the source and timestamp.